S Africa says inquiry found no evidence of arms shipment to Russia
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-09-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 00:00 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday an inquiry into a U.S. allegation that a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa late last year found no evidence the vessel had transported weapons to Russia.
"None of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true," Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South African
- South Africa
- Ramaphosa
- Russia
- U.S.
- Cyril Ramaphosa
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian lander experiences “emergency situation” during pre-moon landing manoeuvre
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch, space agency says and more
Russia jams a Ukrainian drone in Moscow region - defence ministry
Russia says Ukrainian drones attack three regions
Russian space agency says its Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon