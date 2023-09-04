S Africa says inquiry found no evidence of arms shipment to Russia

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday an inquiry into a U.S. allegation that a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa late last year found no evidence the vessel had transported weapons to Russia.

"None of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true," Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.

