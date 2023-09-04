Zelenskiy says he struck key deal on pilot training in France
Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2023 01:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 01:11 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he struck a "very important agreement on training our pilots in France" in conversation with President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.
"Our coalition of modern fighters is becoming stronger," he said in his nightly video address. He said he and Macron had also discussed what France could do to help protect the Ukrainian city of Odesa and the region.
