No scope of corruption in J-K now as all services made online: Chief secretary

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:00 IST
No scope of corruption in J-K now as all services made online: Chief secretary
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta has said that there is no chance of corruption in the Union Territory now as all services have been made online.

He said various schemes and platforms have brought transparency in the system which has ensured that no money can be withdrawn fraudulently from the public exchequer.

''We have taken the initiative of making all services online. The aim is to create a corruption-free environment. Earlier it was said that out of one rupee, less than 10 paise would reach the ground. Today such a system has been created where the entire rupee reaches the ground,'' the officer told reporters after launching the 'Bhrashtachar Mukt J-K' campaign here.

No money can be withdrawn without administrative approval, technical approval, e-tendering and geospatial photography, he said.

Mehta said there were still some complaints of malpractices which the administration is working to address.

''Our aim is to address the remaining complaints as well. The government is doing whatever possible, but the people also have to come forward and support this initiative to build a corruption-free society,'' he added.

The chief secretary said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was trying to become number one in governance in the country.

''We have made a lot of progress in many sectors. Now we want to be number one in governance as well. We are number one in IT services and are doing well in several other sectors too,'' he said.

On reinstatement of lecturer Zahoor Ahmad Bhat who had appeared as petitioner-in-person before the Supreme Court bench hearing Article 370 petitions, Mehta said, ''Let's leave it at that.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

