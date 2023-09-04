Fire at restaurant in J-K's Samba, one injured

A man was injured in a fire at a restaurant on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district early Monday, officials said.

He was an employee of the restaurant and was sleeping when the fire broke out, they said and added that he has been hospitalised.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused, the officials said. The reason behind the incident is being investigated, they said.

