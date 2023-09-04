Shanghai Stock exchange signs MoU with the Saudi exchange
Updated: 04-09-2023
The Shanghai Stock exchange said on Monday it signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Arabian counterpart.
Both exchanges will explore cooperation opportunities in listings, fintech, ESG and research, the Shanghai exchange said in a statement.
