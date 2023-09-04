Prez to launch Ayushman Bhava campaign on Sep 13

A campaign to ensure optimum delivery of all health schemes to every intended beneficiary including those in the last mile will be launched by the President on September 13.

The campaign, Ayushman Bhava, will be introduced during 'Seva Pakhwada' starting September 17 to October 2 under which several activities have been planned to enhance healthcare accessibility and awareness, according to a letter written by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to all the cabinet ministers and chief ministers.

In the letter, Mandaviya said following the vision of ''Antyodaya'', saturation of health services in every village is very important to achieve the target of Health for all.

''India's goal of Universal Health Coverage shall be possible only when each village of India is healthy. To build momentum for enhanced awareness about various healthcare schemes and to saturate critical healthcare services in every village, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has planned 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign,'' Mandaviya said.

It is an umbrella campaign with following three major components -- Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 which is aimed at creation and distribution of Ayushman card to all remaining eligible beneficiaries; Ayushman Mela as a part of which Weekly Health Melas will be held at the level of AB- HWCs and Community Health Centres (CHCs) amd Ayushman Sabha, a village/ward level sabha to be held to enhance awareness about various health care schemes and services.

''With the successful implementation of all the above initiatives, the campaign will eventually ensure Gram/ Nagar Panchayat to attain the status of 'Ayushman Gram Panchayat' or 'Ayushman Ward' with saturation of selected health indicators,'' Mandaviya stated.

An online organ donation Pledge Registry is being initiated beginning from Sewa Pakhwada to register the pledges of willing citizens all over the country. A 24x7 toll free helpline number 1800114770 is functional for providing any guidance related to pledging process or information on organ donation, the letter read.

Besides, during the 'Seva Pakhwada', all the blood banks will organize at least one blood donation camp to ensure smooth availability of blood and its components in the future.

