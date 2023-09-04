President Ramaphosa to provide update on progress of lifestyle audits

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline progress made in the implementation of lifestyle audits for members of the executive and the enhancement of service delivery to communities during a questions for oral reply session in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“President Ramaphosa will provide an update on the progress of lifestyle audits in line with his commitment to transparency and accountability,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Furthermore, President Ramaphosa will also field questions on South Africa’s participation in the BRICS group, the judiciary and matters of cooperative governance.

“The President will also set out the significant economic benefits South Africa has derived from its participation in the BRICS group and how this is contributing to the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

“The President will address questions around unwarranted attacks on the judiciary that go beyond reasonable criticism and the importance of preserving the integrity of the administration of justice.

“The President will also shed light on efforts to enhance cooperative governance among the three spheres of government. Building on the success of the Presidential Izimbizo held across provinces, the President will outline how the engagement between government and communities can be used to expedite the delivery of essential services to communities,” the statement said.

The session is expected to start at 2pm.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)