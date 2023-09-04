Joint search operation underway in J-K's Reasi

Security forces on Monday launched a search operation in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district following information about suspicious movement, officials said.

The joint search operation by the Army, police and the CRPF was launched in Chassana in the afternoon, the officials said. The security forces moved in after laying a tight siege on the vast area but there has been no contact with suspected terrorists so far, they said. The operation is underway and further details are awaited, the officials added.

