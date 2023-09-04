Left Menu

Joint search operation underway in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:01 IST
Security forces on Monday launched a search operation in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district following information about suspicious movement, officials said.

The joint search operation by the Army, police and the CRPF was launched in Chassana in the afternoon, the officials said. The security forces moved in after laying a tight siege on the vast area but there has been no contact with suspected terrorists so far, they said. The operation is underway and further details are awaited, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

