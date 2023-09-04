Consensus tough on G20 leaders' declaration, says British envoy to India

Achieving consensus on the G20 leaders' declaration will be tough, the British envoy to India told broadcaster CNBC-TV18 on Monday ahead of a G20 summit in New Delhi on Sept. 9-10.

Alex Ellis also said Britain supported India's proposal to allow more countries to join the G20, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to make the African Union a permanent member of the bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)