Encounter breaks out during search operation in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists during a search and cordon operation in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the besieged Gali Sohab village in the Tuli area.

The search operation was launched this afternoon after police received specific information about the presence of two terrorists in the area, he said.

Singh said the exchange of fire was underway when last reports were received and efforts are on to neutralise the two terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

