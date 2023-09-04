Left Menu

Western officials plan to warn UAE over trade with Russia- WSJ

Updated: 04-09-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:51 IST
U.S., British and European Union officials are planning to jointly press the United Arab Emirates this week to halt shipments of goods to Russia that could help Moscow in its war against Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing U.S. and European officials.

Officials from Washington and European capitals were visiting the UAE from Monday as part of a collective global push to keep computer chips, electronic components and other so-called dual-use products, which have both civilian and military applications, out of Russian hands, the report said.

