Western officials plan to warn UAE over trade with Russia- WSJ
U.S., British and European Union officials are planning to jointly press the United Arab Emirates this week to halt shipments of goods to Russia that could help Moscow in its war against Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing U.S. and European officials.
Officials from Washington and European capitals were visiting the UAE from Monday as part of a collective global push to keep computer chips, electronic components and other so-called dual-use products, which have both civilian and military applications, out of Russian hands, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Washington
- United Arab Emirates
- European Union
- British
- Moscow
- Russia
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- Russian
ALSO READ
Fire tourists, drone fliers told to stay clear of British Columbia blazes
British Columbia wildfires intensify, doubling evacuations to over 35,000
Russian lander experiences “emergency situation” during pre-moon landing manoeuvre
British Columbia wildfires intensify, evacuation orders double
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch, space agency says and more