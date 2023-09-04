Left Menu

Unidentified persons make fake FB account of Nagpur top cop, probe underway

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-09-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 21:50 IST
Unidentified persons make fake FB account of Nagpur top cop, probe underway
  • Country:
  • India

Some unidentified persons made a fake Facebook account of Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar allegedly with the intention of extorting money, an official said on Monday.

An inquiry has been initiated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW and Cyber) Archit Chandak and efforts were on to nab those behind this crime, he added.

''The incident is part of a larger pattern of cyber criminals to extort money from victims by creating bogus social media profiles of prominent figures,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023