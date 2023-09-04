Unidentified persons make fake FB account of Nagpur top cop, probe underway

Some unidentified persons made a fake Facebook account of Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar allegedly with the intention of extorting money, an official said on Monday.

An inquiry has been initiated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW and Cyber) Archit Chandak and efforts were on to nab those behind this crime, he added.

''The incident is part of a larger pattern of cyber criminals to extort money from victims by creating bogus social media profiles of prominent figures,'' he said.

