Theft-accused escapes from Mira Road police station lock-up

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-09-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A theft-accused escaped from police custody after allegedly assaulting a constable in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Hayfal Kalu Ali (27) was arrested for alleged involvement in a cycle theft and fled from the lock up of Mira Road police station on Sunday, he said.

''He was handcuffed but he managed to pull out a rod of the cell and hit constable Jaikumar Rathod on the head. Ali then fled and teams have been formed to nab him,'' the official said.

The constable has been hospitalised, the official added.

