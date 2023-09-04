Theft-accused escapes from Mira Road police station lock-up
PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-09-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 22:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A theft-accused escaped from police custody after allegedly assaulting a constable in Thane district, an official said on Monday.
Hayfal Kalu Ali (27) was arrested for alleged involvement in a cycle theft and fled from the lock up of Mira Road police station on Sunday, he said.
''He was handcuffed but he managed to pull out a rod of the cell and hit constable Jaikumar Rathod on the head. Ali then fled and teams have been formed to nab him,'' the official said.
The constable has been hospitalised, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Mira Road
- Hayfal Kalu Ali
- Jaikumar Rathod
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire destroys powerloom factory in Thane district; no casualty
NGO office-bearer ensures medical treatment for extremely malnourished tribal boy in Thane district
Maharashtra: Ruckus on Thane street after police take action against traffic violators
Maharashtra: Three Nepalese men held for looting jewellery worth Rs 3.2 cr from shop in Thane district
4 persons held for stealing motorbikes in Thane; 11 vehicles seized