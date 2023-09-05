Left Menu

Man arrested for duping woman of Rs 20,000 in J-K's Udhampur

A man was arrested for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 20,000 on the pretext of helping her while she was trying to withdraw money from an ATM in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said.

The accused was identified as Imtiaz Ahmed of Ramban district, they said.

Babli Devi lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station alleging that while she was trying to withdraw cash from an ATM, a man came there and offered to help her with the transaction, police said.

The man tricked her into handing over her debit card to him and in turn gave her a fake identical card. Later, he withdrew Rs 20,000 from Devi's bank account using the original card, they said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. A police team was constituted to probe the case, they added.

During investigation, police said, several suspects were picked up on the basis of human and technical intelligence.

Later, Ahmed was zeroed in on and arrested. On sustained questioning, he confessed to the crime, they said.

