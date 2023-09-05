Five-point Myanmar peace plan will remain ASEAN's guideline - Indonesia president
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 05-09-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 13:37 IST
A peace plan agreed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will remain the guide for its approach to resolving the conflict in Myanmar, the president of its current chair Indonesia said on Tuesday.
The 2021 peace plan is known as the five-point consensus.
