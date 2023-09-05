Kremlin rejects Armenian PM's suggestion that Russia is quitting South Caucasus

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected a suggestion by Armenia's prime minister that Russia had failed to ensure Armenia's security amid its standoff with neighbouring Azerbaijan and was winding down its role in the wider region.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin disagreed with Nikol Pashinyan's remarks and that Russia planned to continue to play an important role in stabilising the South Caucasus.

