Ukraine's change of defence minister will not change nature of government - Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not think Ukraine's decision to appoint a new defence minister would change the nature of the Ukrainian government.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was sacking Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and proposed Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar and ex-lawmaker, to replace him.

