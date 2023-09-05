Dr Jitendra Singh reviews preparations for Special Campaign 3.0 for improving swachhata and disposal of pending Matters

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the preparations for the Special Campaign 3.0 for improving Swachhata and Disposal of Pending Matters to be conducted in Government of India from October 2nd – October 31st, 2023.

The Government will organize Special Campaign 3.0 for improving Swachhata and disposal of pending references from 2nd October – 31st October 2023 on the lines of the Special Campaigns held in 2021 and 2022 on the same theme. The Special Campaign 3.0 will focus on field / outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface.

Cabinet Secretary has written to all Secretaries of Government of India seeking their personal involvement for success of the Campaign. The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) will be the Nodal department for coordinating and steering the campaign across the country and oversee implementation of Special campaign 3.0.

The Campaign is a sequel of the Special campaigns conducted in 2021 and 2022 from 2nd October to 31st October. The Special Campaign 2.0 conducted in 2022 covered over one lakh government offices in entire length and breadth of the country. These offices collectively cleared about 89.8 lakh square feet of space and put them into productive usages. A revenue of Rs. 370.83 crores earned from scrap disposal, 64.92 lakh files were reviewed, 4.56 lakh Public Grievances Redressed, 8998 MP’s references replied.

Guidelines have been issued by DARPG for conduct of the Special campaign 3.0. The Special Campaign 3.0 will be organized in two phases:Preparatory Phase (15th September to 30th September, 2023)During the Preparatory phase Ministries/ Departments will:-

Mobilize the offices/ officers and ground functionaries for the CampaignAppoint nodal officers in each of their campaign officesArrange training for the nodal officers about their role in the CampaignIdentify pending referencesIdentify campaign sites for cleanlinessAssess the volume of redundant materials to be disposed and finalise the procedures for their disposal.

Implementation Phase (2nd October to 31st October, 2023)During the Implementation phase Ministries/ Departments will:-

Make efforts to achieve the targets identified in preparatory phase Utilize the Campaign to improve records managementDocument the best practices evolved during the campaign 6. The progress of the campaign will be monitored through the SCDPM portal at https://scdpm.nic.in. The Nodal Officers of Ministries/ Departments will access the portal through their login credentials and submit the progress of the campaign in their Ministry on daily basis. Reviews will be conducted by Secretary, DARPG, with the Nodal Officers on a weekly basis during the entire campaign period. A weekly consolidated report will be prepared by DARPG on the progress of the Campaign for submission to the Cabinet Secretariat and PMO.

Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated the year on year progress made under Special Campaign 2021 & 2022 leading to the institutionalization of Swacchata and reduction in pendency in the government. The Government decided that the exercise in reducing pendency should be a continuous effort and shall be monitored by senior officials on a regular basis.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that special attention is to be given to field/outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface in the entire length and breadth of the country on a mission mode to further deepen the extent of the campaign.

The Special campaign 3.0 is expected to bring in significant innovative practices and systemic reform for a conducive work environment.

(With Inputs from PIB)