Ragging death: HC asks JU to file affidavit on measures taken to ensure compliance with rules

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed Jadavpur University, which is in focus for the death of a first-year undergraduate student after being ragged last month, to file an affidavit stating the measures taken by the varsity to ensure compliance of rules and regulations.

Hearing a PIL seeking measures to ensure a proper educational atmosphere in the prestigious institute, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam also directed the University Grants Commission to assist the court with regard to the effect of UGC regulations and implementation thereof.

The court directed JU to file an affidavit stating all the measures taken by it and also answering allegations made against its authorities by the petitioner. The university authorities filed a paperbook before the division bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, containing the statutes and the resolutions passed by the Executive Council, the highest decision-making body of the university. The UGC was also directed to put on record the binding effect of the guidelines or regulations framed by it on the university and matters related to it. The court said that it will take a decision after considering the affidavits on the next date of hearing, September 26.

Following the court’s earlier direction, class representatives of the arts and science faculties were represented before the court. A 17-year-old student of the Bengali department died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel, situated outside the university campus, on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging.

JU is ranked fourth in the country by NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) of the Union government's Ministry of Education.

