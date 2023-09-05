Left Menu

RTO staffer among two held for accepting Rs 300 bribe from driver in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 17:02 IST
An RTO inspector and a private individual have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 300 from a driver for allowing his vehicle to cross a checkpost in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday. The anti-corruption bureau’s Thane unit on Monday arrested Niloba Jyotibha Tandale (48), vehicle inspector RTO Thane, and Sunil Bhoir (62) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, deputy superintendent of police ACB Thane Pramod Jadhav said.

The accused inspector allegedly demanded Rs 300 from the complainant driver for allowing his vehicle to cross the Talasari RTO checkpost on Express Highway no 48, he said.

The duo accepted the bribe money and allowed the vehicle to pass through, following which the ACB officials nabbed them, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

