Left Menu

10 people arrested in Andhra village for tonsuring woman, paramour over affair

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-09-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:02 IST
10 people arrested in Andhra village for tonsuring woman, paramour over affair
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people were arrested for partially tonsuring and parading a woman and her paramour at Lepakshi village in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district recently for allegedly having an extramarital affair, a police official said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Hussain (30) and Shabana Bhanu (32) were partially tonsured, tied up and paraded on the streets of Tilak Nagar in Lepakshi by Nazia (24), Hussain's wife, and her relatives, on the allegation that the two persons were having an extramarital affair.

"We have arrested 10 persons on Tuesday at Lepakshi bus stop near Rehmatpur circle in Hindupur town and remanded them," Sri Satyasai district Superintendent of Police S V Madhava Reddy told PTI.

Nazia and nine of her relatives were arrested under various IPC Sections.

According to the police, Hussain's wife and his in-laws had warned him and Bhanu, who got separated from her husband Irfan two years ago, to mend their ways and end the affair, multiple times. But they did not heed to it, which led to the family imposing crude justice on the two persons, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023