10 people arrested in Andhra village for tonsuring woman, paramour over affair

Ten people were arrested for partially tonsuring and parading a woman and her paramour at Lepakshi village in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district recently for allegedly having an extramarital affair, a police official said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Hussain (30) and Shabana Bhanu (32) were partially tonsured, tied up and paraded on the streets of Tilak Nagar in Lepakshi by Nazia (24), Hussain's wife, and her relatives, on the allegation that the two persons were having an extramarital affair.

"We have arrested 10 persons on Tuesday at Lepakshi bus stop near Rehmatpur circle in Hindupur town and remanded them," Sri Satyasai district Superintendent of Police S V Madhava Reddy told PTI.

Nazia and nine of her relatives were arrested under various IPC Sections.

According to the police, Hussain's wife and his in-laws had warned him and Bhanu, who got separated from her husband Irfan two years ago, to mend their ways and end the affair, multiple times. But they did not heed to it, which led to the family imposing crude justice on the two persons, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)