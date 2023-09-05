US top diplomat Blinken speaks with Israel's Netanyahu -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about expanding Israel's regional integration and countering threats posed by Iran, the State Department said.
