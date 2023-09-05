Left Menu

J&K: 2 get 20-year jail term for smuggling drugs

It was proven that both the smugglers had procured the narcotics consignment from across the Line of Control through Bashir Ahmad, who is presently settled in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and is known to be a cousin of Khursheed Ahmed, the official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:32 IST
J&K: 2 get 20-year jail term for smuggling drugs
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday sentenced two drug smugglers to 20 years rigourous imprisonment, officials said here.

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of them, they said.

Syed Ishfaq Shah and Khursheed Ahmad Gojar, residents of Jabdi Karnah, were arrested in connection with a case registered in 2019 at Karnah Police Station. They were arrested following the discovery of 15 kg of brown sugar from their possession in Karnah, they said.

''Investigation conclusively established that the duo intended to transport the narcotics consignment from Karnah to Punjab. It was proven that both the smugglers had procured the narcotics consignment from across the Line of Control through Bashir Ahmad, who is presently settled in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and is known to be a cousin of Khursheed Ahmed,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023