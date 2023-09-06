Mizoram: Over 2 kg heroin seized, 6 held

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department and the state police have seized over 2 kg heroin and arrested six people from two places, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific inputs, police recovered 915 gm of heroin in Serchhip on Tuesday. Five people - four from Assam and one from Tripura – were arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

Two vehicles have also been impounded in connection with the seizure.

In another operation, police recovered 1.4 kg of heroin on Monday and apprehended an 18-year-old man in Saitual district, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

