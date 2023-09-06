UP: Man wanted in criminal case arrested after encounter with police in Farukhabad
PTI | Farukhabad | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
An man wanted in a theft case has been arrested following an encounter, police said on Wednesday.
Bade Lalla was surrounded by a police team in Fatehgarh area and he sustained bullet injury in his leg during an exchange of fire, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.
Lalla carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. He was allegedly involved in theft at a house in Ambedkar Colony on August 14.
The accused, against whom over 15 criminal cases are pending, has been admitted in a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fatehgarh
- Rs 25
- 000
- Ambedkar Colony
- Bade Lalla
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zaggle garners Rs 25 cr from ValueQuest in pre-IPO round
Andhra Pradesh CM lays foundation for three renewable energy projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore
DBT of Rs 25 lakh crore to beneficiaries sans middlemen a major achievement: Union minister Tomar
Odisha CM announces Rs 25 lakh reward for javelin star Kishore Jena
PMI Electro Mobility Solutions plans to raise around Rs 250 crore