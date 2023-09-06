Russia voices concern about U.S. military exercise in Armenia
Russia expressed concern on Wednesday about plans for a U.S.-Armenian military exercise in Armenia next week, saying it would be watching closely. The Armenian defence ministry said the purpose of the Sept. 11-20 "Eagle Partner 2023" exercise was to prepare its forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the exercise required alertness on Russia's part, and Moscow would be monitoring it.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:12 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia expressed concern on Wednesday about plans for a U.S.-Armenian military exercise in Armenia next week, saying it would be watching closely. The Armenian defence ministry said the purpose of the Sept. 11-20 "Eagle Partner 2023" exercise was to prepare its forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the exercise required alertness on Russia's part, and Moscow would be monitoring it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eagle Partner
- Moscow
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Russia
- U.S.-Armenian
- Armenia
- Armenian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian military downed two drones near Moscow - mayor
Russian military downs two more Ukrainian drones near Ukraine border
Ukrainian drones hit apartments, cars in town near Moscow, says Russia
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drone hits apartments, cars in town near Moscow, says Russia
Russia says its warplane destroyed Ukrainian reconnaissance boat in Black Sea