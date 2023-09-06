Left Menu

Russia voices concern about U.S. military exercise in Armenia

Russia expressed concern on Wednesday about plans for a U.S.-Armenian military exercise in Armenia next week, saying it would be watching closely. The Armenian defence ministry said the purpose of the Sept. 11-20 "Eagle Partner 2023" exercise was to prepare its forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the exercise required alertness on Russia's part, and Moscow would be monitoring it.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:12 IST
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia expressed concern on Wednesday about plans for a U.S.-Armenian military exercise in Armenia next week, saying it would be watching closely. The Armenian defence ministry said the purpose of the Sept. 11-20 "Eagle Partner 2023" exercise was to prepare its forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the exercise required alertness on Russia's part, and Moscow would be monitoring it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

