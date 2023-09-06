Left Menu

Search operation underway near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:28 IST
  Country:
  India

Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation after observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The operation was launched in the Sawjian sector in the early hours of the day and was under progress when last reports were received, the officials said.

They said the troops picked up movement of a group of suspected terrorists attempting to sneak into this side from across the border.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

