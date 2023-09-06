Left Menu

Singapore seizes money launderer's assets in Swiss banks in S$1.8 billion case

Police in Singapore investigating a major money laundering operation have seized S$125 million ($91.79 million) from the bank accounts of one of ten foreign suspects accused in the case. About S$92 million and S$33 million were seized from bank accounts held by Turkish national Vang Shuiming at Credit Suisse Singapore and Bank Julius Baer respectively, according to a police affidavit presented in the high court on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:43 IST
Singapore seizes money launderer's assets in Swiss banks in S$1.8 billion case
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Police in Singapore investigating a major money laundering operation have seized S$125 million ($91.79 million) from the bank accounts of one of ten foreign suspects accused in the case.

About S$92 million and S$33 million were seized from bank accounts held by Turkish national Vang Shuiming at Credit Suisse Singapore and Bank Julius Baer respectively, according to a police affidavit presented in the high court on Tuesday. The total value of assets seized by investigating authorities now stands at S$1.8 billion, according to prosecutors. Some S$1 billion was seized in simultaneous raids weeks ago.

Investigators are still awaiting information from a further five unnamed financial institutions, the affidavit said. Credit Suisse Singapore and Bank Julius Baer did not immediately respond to request for comments.

The confiscated assets have included gold bars, designer handbags, jewellery, properties and luxury cars, and the scale of the money laundering operation has shocked the wealthy Asian financial hub, and raised concerns over whether there are loopholes in its financial system. A state court denied bail for two of the accused foreigners, Wang Baosen and Su Baolin, on Wednesday. The others had been due to appear in court via a video link, but remained in remand as the lawyers needed more time to speak with them. One faced a new charge involving possessing money from criminal activity. ($1 = 1.3618 Singapore dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023