After Nussrat, ED summons another Bengali actress for questioning in real estate 'irregularities'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:13 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Bengali actress Ruplekha Mitra for questioning next week in a case linked to alleged duping of senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town on the outskirts of Kolkata, an official said.

The ED had on Tuesday issued a summons to TMC MP and actor Nussrat Jahan for questioning on September 12 in the same case, he said.

It is alleged that both Jahan and Mitra were among the three directors of the real estate company that duped people, he added.

The ED probe pertains to a group of senior citizens recently lodging a complaint accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town area.

Jahan, 33, had held a press conference and denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice, saying she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017.

The TMC MP from Basirhat had said that she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017.

