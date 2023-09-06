Left Menu

Five dead as boat capsizes in river in Bihar's Darbhanga

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:20 IST
Two women and three girls drowned after a boat capsized in Kamla river in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened near Gadhpura village in Tilkeshwar police station area, they said.

Thirteen people were on the boat when it capsized. While eight people managed to swim to the bank, five persons drowned, District Magistrate Rajeev Roshan said.

''The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations,'' he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The deceased were identified as Jagtaran Devi (50), Phulpari Devi (45), Laxmi Kumari (12), Sonali Kumari (13) and Sonia Kumari (14).

