Left Menu

Air Marshal SP Dharkar reviews operational preparedness of Tezpur Air Force base

Air Marshal SP Dharkar, the air officer commanding-in-chief of Eastern Air Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of Tezpur base in Assam during a three-day visit, which concluded on Wednesday.He urged the personnel to keep themselves abreast with the latest technologies and keep enhancing their skills.

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:35 IST
Air Marshal SP Dharkar reviews operational preparedness of Tezpur Air Force base
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal SP Dharkar, the air officer commanding-in-chief of Eastern Air Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of Tezpur base in Assam during a three-day visit, which concluded on Wednesday.

He urged the personnel to keep themselves abreast with the latest technologies and keep enhancing their skills. He said well-trained 'Agniveervayus' have become an integral part of the Air Force and it is the responsibility of all senior officers to groom and train them.

While interacting with the personnel of the station, he urged them to keep pace with technological advancements and stressed upon the need for enhancing their skills, a statement said.

Air Marshal Dharkar also stressed on maintaining proficiency and excelling in all roles entrusted. He exhorted all ranks to remain physically fit and mentally agile for operational readiness and be vigilant to meet any security challenge, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023