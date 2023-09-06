White House: US to provide Ukraine additional aid, including munitions, air defense systems
06-09-2023
The United States will provide Ukraine with additional assistance, including munitions and air defense systems, the White House said on Wednesday.
The new military assistance package for Ukraine includes HIMARS missle launch systems, Javelin antitank weapons, Abrams tanks and other weapons systems, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
