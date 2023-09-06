Left Menu

Tornado Cash co-founder pleads not guilty to laundering over $1 bln

U.S. officials say the process helps cryptocurrency owners conceal their identities and ill-gotten gains. Another Tornado Cash co-founder, Roman Semenov, was indicted alongside Storm but remains at large.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 23:13 IST
Tornado Cash co-founder pleads not guilty to laundering over $1 bln

A co-founder of Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency platform under U.S. sanctions, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to federal charges he helped facilitate more than $1 billion in money laundering, including for a cybercrime group linked to North Korea's government.

Roman Storm, a naturalized U.S. citizen, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan. "We think the government got it wrong here," Storm's lawyer Brian Klein told the judge.

Storm was arrested on Aug. 23 and released on a $2 million bond secured by his home in Washington state. The U.S. Treasury banned Tornado Cash last November, saying North Korea's Lazarus Group, which is also under U.S. sanctions, used it the previous April and May to launder hundreds of millions of dollars in hacking proceeds.

Tornado Cash is a so-called virtual currency "mixer," which mashes cryptocurrencies from many users. U.S. officials say the process helps cryptocurrency owners conceal their identities and ill-gotten gains.

Another Tornado Cash co-founder, Roman Semenov, was indicted alongside Storm but remains at large.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023