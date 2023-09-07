Left Menu

1 killed, 25 injured in landmine blast in northwest Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 07-09-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 00:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

One person was killed and 25 others injured in a landmine blast in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at Shawal area of North Waziristan tribal district when a vehicle carrying 26 workers, dealing in dry fruits trade, hit a roadside landmine.

One worker died and 25 others were injured in the mishap, police said.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police contingents rushed to the site and sealed the entire area to nab the perpetrators involved in the blast.

