UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing wife for dowry

District and Sessions Judge Abdul Shahid convicted and passed the sentence against Suraj Kumar Prajapati on Wednesday for killing his wife Sanju.Sanju died in April 2018 following which her father lodged a case against Prajapati, alleging that he tortured and killed her as his dowry demand was not met.Police filed a charge sheet in the case following investigation.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 07-09-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 12:46 IST
UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing wife for dowry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing his wife for dowry in 2018. District and Sessions Judge Abdul Shahid convicted and passed the sentence against Suraj Kumar Prajapati on Wednesday for killing his wife Sanju.

Sanju died in April 2018 following which her father lodged a case against Prajapati, alleging that he tortured and killed her as his dowry demand was not met.

''Police filed a charge sheet in the case following investigation. After hearing both sides the judge announced Prajapati guilty and awarded him life imprisonment,'' District Government Counsel Yogesh Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

