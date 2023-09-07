Celebrate Dahi Handi safely and by preserving religious sentiments attached to it, CM tells revellers
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited a 'Dahi Handi' event in Thane and asked revellers to ensure the festival is celebrated safely and by preserving the religious sentiments attached to it.
Before addressing the event at Tembi Naka here, he paid tribute at Anand Ashram nearby, which was the office from where his mentor late Anand Dighe ran the Shiv Sena in the region.
The enthusiasm for festivals has become ''limitless'' and his government had taken efforts to remove all (coronavirus-induced) curbs, the CM said.
The making of human pyramids for 'Dahi Handi' was given the status of 'adventure sport' by his government (in August last year), while the day has been declared a holiday and insurance of Rs 10 lakh has been taken for each participant, Shinde said.
''Participants should take utmost care to protect the religious sentiments attached to the festival and must ensure there is no blot on the celebrations,'' he said.
