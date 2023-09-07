Left Menu

Police catch man suspected of abducting, sexually assaulting eight-year-old girl in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-09-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 17:36 IST
Police catch man suspected of abducting, sexually assaulting eight-year-old girl in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A man suspected of allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl and then abandoning her in a paddy field in the Aluva area of central Kerala on Thursday was caught by police several hours after the incident on the same day.

The man was caught from near the Aluva bridge today evening where he was drinking alcohol.

The suspect attempted to escape from the police by jumping into the nearby river and swimming away, but was caught with the help of local residents and pulled out of the water.

Visuals aired by news channels showed the suspect being captured by the police with the help of the people living in the area and being taken away from the spot.

The people told the media that the police have been in the area in plainclothes ever since the incident, looking for the perpetrator.

''He was drinking under the bridge and, on seeing the police, jumped into the water to escape. But police and other persons stopped him from escaping and pulled him out of the water,'' one of the local people said.

The suspect appeared drunk, he added.

The eight-year-old child whom the accused sexually assaulted was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery and her condition is stable, police said.

The girl underwent surgery for injuries suffered in the brutal incident, police added.

The suspect allegedly abducted the girl from outside her home in Aluva here while she was sleeping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023