Man sent to jail for 10 years for raping minor girl in Odisha

A local court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl around five years ago. Mayurbhanj District Special POCSO Court Judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on convict Samray Hansda, said special public prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik.

The court also directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the girl as compensation.

Hansda had raped the girl at Kochila village under Rasgovindpur police station area when she had gone to a pond to attend the call of nature on January 24, 2018.

Police registered a case under Section 4 of POCSO Act and 376 of IPC and arrested the accused. The judgment was based on the statement of the girl, 17 witnesses and the medical report, said Pattnaik.

