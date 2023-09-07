Left Menu

Man sent to jail for 10 years for raping minor girl in Odisha

The judgment was based on the statement of the girl, 17 witnesses and the medical report, said Pattnaik.

A local court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl around five years ago. Mayurbhanj District Special POCSO Court Judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on convict Samray Hansda, said special public prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik.

The court also directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the girl as compensation.

Hansda had raped the girl at Kochila village under Rasgovindpur police station area when she had gone to a pond to attend the call of nature on January 24, 2018.

Police registered a case under Section 4 of POCSO Act and 376 of IPC and arrested the accused. The judgment was based on the statement of the girl, 17 witnesses and the medical report, said Pattnaik.

