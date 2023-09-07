Left Menu

Vehicle in Janmashtami procession comes in contact with live wire, 3 children injured

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 07-09-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 23:14 IST
Vehicle in Janmashtami procession comes in contact with live wire, 3 children injured
  • Country:
  • India

Three children, aged 12 to 15 years, suffered burns during a Janmashtami procession in Aliganj town here on Thursday when a DJ van they were sitting on came in contact with a high-tension power line, officials said.

The children were rushed to a private hospital in Bareilly. While two of them are out of danger, the condition of one child is stated to be critical, District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said.

Angered by the incident, local people and those taking part in the procession created a ruckus and pelted stones at the power office, accusing the electricity department employees of negligence, according to police.

On receiving information about the protest, police officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the angry mob, the officials said, adding that cabinet minister Dharampal Singh also arrived at the scene and spoke to the people.

The district magistrate said an investigation is being conducted and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find how fiber from crustaceans, insects, mushrooms promote digestion

Researchers find how fiber from crustaceans, insects, mushrooms promote dige...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
R. Praggnanandhaa, Now Nida Anjum Chelat: Young Indians Continue Stellar Show in Global Sports

R. Praggnanandhaa, Now Nida Anjum Chelat: Young Indians Continue Stellar Sho...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX's Starship probe ends with 63 regulatory fixes; Factbox-Horizon project: Which EU science schemes has Britain joined? and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX's Starship probe ends with 63 regulatory fixes;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023