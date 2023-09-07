Left Menu

G20 Summit: Top Delhi Police official inspects security arrangements at border areas

The summit is set to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order Dependra Pathak, during a visit to the Singhu border, directed the personnel to immediately report any mishaps or incidents to senior officials.

A top official of the Delhi Police on Thursday checked the security preparedness on the national capital's bordering areas ahead of the G20 Summit.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is set to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak, during a visit to the Singhu border, directed the personnel to immediately report any mishaps or incidents to senior officials. In a video posted on the Delhi Police's official handle on X, Pathak is heard telling the officers present that it will become an international issue if something happens at the Singhu border.

He later told reporters the police are ensuring that law and order is seamless during the summit.

''A segment of the Delhi Police is overseeing the preparedness at the G20 Summit area. There is strong, adequate and strategic deployment of forces across Delhi to maintain law and order,'' he said.

Pathak further said, ''We are ensuring that the law-and-order situation is seamless and peace and harmony prevails.'' A Delhi Police official said Pathak inspected the security arrangements at the Singhu border and briefed all ranks to take proactive action.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-II) Sagar Hooda led a combing exercise in the forest area of Upper Ridge Road on Thursday as part of efforts to tighten security for the mega event.

The Delhi Police will keep a close watch on developments during the summit from its state-of-the-art control room with the help of a network of 5,000 CCTV cameras installed across the city, officials said.

The control room is receiving district-wise visuals and two teams of 25 security personnel will monitor round-the-clock in shifts, they said.

Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday visited Rajghat and Pragati Maidan to take stock of the preparations. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora briefed Saxena about the security arrangements.

