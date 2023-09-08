Fire caused by Ukrainian drone in Russia's Bryansk under control -governor

Debris from a downed Ukrainian drone targetting an industrial site in the Bryansk region in southern Russia on Thursday set an administrative building on fire, but the blaze was brought under control, the region's governor said.

Alexander Bogomaz, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said emergency services had tackled the blaze in the city of Bryansk after the drone had been brought down. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

