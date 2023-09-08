Fire caused by Ukrainian drone in Russia's Bryansk under control -governor
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 03:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 03:42 IST
Debris from a downed Ukrainian drone targetting an industrial site in the Bryansk region in southern Russia on Thursday set an administrative building on fire, but the blaze was brought under control, the region's governor said.
Alexander Bogomaz, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said emergency services had tackled the blaze in the city of Bryansk after the drone had been brought down. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Jonathan Oatis
- Telegram
- Russia
- Alexander Bogomaz
- Bryansk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it downed three Ukrainian drones over Russian regions
Hungary wants EU to extend Ukrainian grains import ban beyond Sept 15
Ukrainians in Serbia mark independence day as Belgrade, Kyiv seek to improve ties
Zelenskiy rallies Ukrainians on Independence Day, 18 months after invasion
US imposes sanctions over forced deportation, transfer of Ukrainian children