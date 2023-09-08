Left Menu

Britain condemns Palestinian president's remarks on Holocaust

Britain on Friday criticised remarks about the World War Two persecution of Jews and antisemitism by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. "The UK condemns the recent antisemitic remarks made by President Abbas," a foreign office spokesperson said in a statement. "The UK stands firmly against all attempts to distort the Holocaust.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 13:06 IST
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

"The UK stands firmly against all attempts to distort the Holocaust. Such statements do not advance efforts towards reconciliation." The United States and the European Union also slammed the remarks by 87-year-old Abbas which were made in late August to a meeting of his Fatah movement's Revolutionary Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

