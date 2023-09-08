Left Menu

DFS directs staff to not share photos of G20 venue, security passes online

Non-compliance of the order will be viewed seriously, it said.All officersofficials deployed for duty in connection with G20 Leaders Summit are hereby directed not to take photos of G20 venues, security passes, vehicle passes and never share photos to anyone through social media, the DFS order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:09 IST
DFS directs staff to not share photos of G20 venue, security passes online
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has issued an order directing its staff deployed for G-20 Summit duty to not share photos of the venues or security passes on social media.

The order issued on Wednesday also directed the staff to not use the security pass elsewhere except the G20 duty points and non-compliance with the order will be viewed seriously. ''Any misuse of these passes will attract disciplinary action. Non-compliance of the order will be viewed seriously,'' it said.

''All officers/officials deployed for duty in connection with G20 Leaders' Summit are hereby directed not to take photos of G20 venues, security passes, vehicle passes and never share photos to anyone through social media," the DFS order said. The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held here from September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023