Left Menu

Mumbai police issue prohibitory order banning possession of weapons, explosives

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:48 IST
Mumbai police issue prohibitory order banning possession of weapons, explosives
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have issued a prohibitory order banning the possession of unauthorised firearms, corrosive substances, explosives, unlicensed guns and weapons that can disrupt public peace and safety for 30 days starting September 9, an official said on Friday.

The order was issued on Thursday by the deputy commissioner of police (operations) under various sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, considering the preservation of public peace and safety in the city, he said.

The prohibitory order will come into effect on September 9 and remain in place till October 8, the official said.

Besides banning weapons, the order also prohibits the carrying, collection, and preparation of stones, missiles, and instruments or means of casting or impelling missiles, the official said.

Public utterance of cries, songs, playing of music, and aggressive speeches are also banned during this period.

The order also prohibits the preparation, exhibition, or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards, or any other object or things, that may in the opinion of any police officer posted in the city, offend against decency, or morality, undermine the security or tend to overthrow the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023