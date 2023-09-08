Mumbai police issue prohibitory order banning possession of weapons, explosives

The Mumbai police have issued a prohibitory order banning the possession of unauthorised firearms, corrosive substances, explosives, unlicensed guns and weapons that can disrupt public peace and safety for 30 days starting September 9, an official said on Friday.

The order was issued on Thursday by the deputy commissioner of police (operations) under various sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, considering the preservation of public peace and safety in the city, he said.

The prohibitory order will come into effect on September 9 and remain in place till October 8, the official said.

Besides banning weapons, the order also prohibits the carrying, collection, and preparation of stones, missiles, and instruments or means of casting or impelling missiles, the official said.

Public utterance of cries, songs, playing of music, and aggressive speeches are also banned during this period.

The order also prohibits the preparation, exhibition, or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards, or any other object or things, that may in the opinion of any police officer posted in the city, offend against decency, or morality, undermine the security or tend to overthrow the state.

