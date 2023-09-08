Case registered against couple for cheating businessman of Rs 3 crore

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a couple for allegedly cheating a businessman of nearly Rs 3 crore luring him with high returns on investment, the police said on Friday.

The station house officer of APMC police station said the complainant was allegedly duped by the accused couple, identified as Akansha Charit Mehta and Charit Mehta, between 2019 and 2021.

The couple allegedly persuaded the complainant to invest Rs 2.89 crore in a travel business promising him handsome returns. They signed an agreement with him claiming that they had entered into partnerships with foreign travel agencies, he said quoting the complaint. The complainant, who lives in Ghansoli area, began following up with the Mumbai-based couple after he did not receive any returns on his investment. He realised he had been cheated when the couple started giving him evasive replies, the official said.

Based on his complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case of cheating against the couple, the official added.

