UK explosive experts inspect suspicious vehicle at Channel Tunnel terminal -Sky News
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police explosives experts have been called to inspect a suspicious vehicle at the Channel Tunnel terminal in south east England, Sky News reported on Friday.
The report added that it was not thought to be connected to the ongoing hunt for an escaped prisoner who is suspected of terrorism offences.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Channel Tunnel
- south east
- British
- England
- Sky News
Advertisement