Punjab Police raid 822 suspected hideouts of gangsters' associates

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:20 IST
In a crackdown against the gangster-terrorist nexus in the state, the Punjab Police on Friday raided 822 suspected hideouts of their associates and active supporters.

The simultaneous raids were conducted on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said residential and other premises of associates, relatives and friends linked with the gangsters were searched in all 28 police districts.

All commissioners and senior superintendents of police were directed to depute strong force, headed by inspectors and sub-inspectors, to carry out the searches, aimed at disrupting the nexus among terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad.

The police teams were asked to round up suspicious people, he added, according to an official statement.

Shukla said 822 places of associates, relatives and friends linked with gangsters were raided by over 350 police parties that included about 2,000 personnel.

''Today's searches were planned after the questioning of several people arrested during the recently-busted modules of gangsters,'' he added.

Several people have also been detained. The material and data collected during the search operation are being examined, he added.

Such raids help instill fear in criminals and a sense of security among the common people, the police official added.

