Customer dies after being beaten up by hotel staff after argument over curd

A customer died here after he was allegedly assaulted by some hotel employees following an argument with them after he asked for extra curd for biryani, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday night when the man, in his mid 30s, along with three of his friends went to a restaurant for dinner, they said.

A heated argument broke out between the man and some hotel staff after the former asked for extra curd while having biryani. The man and one of the restaurant staffers reportedly hit each other, police said.

As the argument escalated, both groups got into a physical fight, and police reached the hotel, a police official said. Later, the man and the hotel staff went to the Panjagutta police station and complained against each other.

Though there were no external injuries on the man, he started vomiting and he collapsed while in the police station. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Family members of the deceased man alleged that there was a delay in taking him to the hospital. An autopsy will determine the cause of the death, police said, adding that a murder case has been filed and investigation is on.

