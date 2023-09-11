International Conference on Dam Safety to be held from September 14-15 in Jaipur

Global experts and leaders in the field of dam safety will attend the International Conference on Dam Safety from September 14-15 in Jaipur, a senior official said.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the event, which is being held on the theme of 'Safe & Secure Dams ensure Nation's Prosperity'.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Rajasthan Water Resources Department, the Central Water Commission, the National Dam Safety Authority, Malaviya National Institute of Technology-Jaipur, WAPCOS Ltd., the World Bank, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Professionals and experts from approximately 15 countries are expected to participate in the conference, the official said.

