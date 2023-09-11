Left Menu

Man burned to death inside car after cylinder burst in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Bansal was talking on his phone while driving and suddenly a gas cylinder kept there caught fire and exploded, DSP Prashant Kaushik said.He said that the reason for the explosion is not yet to be ascertained.Police handed over the body to Bansals kin after post mortem.

Man burned to death inside car after cylinder burst in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar
A 24-year-old man was burned alive on Monday after a cylinder kept in his car exploded in Sriganganagar district, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sanket Bansal, resident of New Chawla Colony of the district, they said. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Bansal was talking on his phone while driving and suddenly a gas cylinder kept there caught fire and exploded, DSP Prashant Kaushik said.

He said that the reason for the explosion is not yet to be ascertained.

Police handed over the body to Bansal's kin after post mortem. The matter has been registered under CrPc section 176 and is being investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

